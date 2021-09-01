Anderson Silva Unsure If He Will Fight Tito Ortiz If He Misses Weight

Fans were already surprised to hear that Anderson Silva would be boxing Tito Ortiz, but it was even more shocking to hear that the fight would be at a 195lb catchweight. However it might not happen at all, if Tito can not make that weight.

While Silva spent most of his time in the UFC competing at 185lb, he certainly dabbled into the light heavyweight division on more than one occasion. That is why it came as a bit of a shock that he would choose to fight former light heavyweight champ Ortiz, at such a low weight as 195lb.

Speaking with Submission Radio, Anderson was asked about the decision for the fight to be at this weight. He explained that it was close to his walking around weight, and at this point in his career he did not feel a need to prove a point by taking the fight at a heavier weight.

“Normally I walk in at 199lb, 190lb, you know. That’s the weight that I think is good for this fight, because I’m not a big guy, I’m not a heavy guy, and it doesn’t make sense for me to fight with the big guys. Of course I fight, but it doesn’t make sense,” Silva explained. “That’s the decision my coach said, ‘That’s the weight you need to propose to the promoters. That’s the weight, don’t do nothing stupid, because it’s not time for doing something stupid. You don’t need to prove nothing for nobody, just work hard and train hard, and stay at a good weight for you.’ That’s why I accepted the fight at the weight class.”

What If Tito Ortiz Misses Weight?

While the points Anderson Silva makes are valid, there are still questions about whether or not Tito Ortiz can make the weight. He has already been seen seemingly struggling with it, before the actual weight cut has even begun.

However Anderson says that this is not his problem, and not something he is worrying about. That said, if Tito does miss weight, Anderson is not sure that the fight will still happen.

“I can’t talk about that because that’s not my side, that’s Tito’s side. I just sign the contract and put everything in the contract. If you want to fight, you make weight, you’re done, let’s do it. That’s the rules, that’s the game,” Silva said. “I don’t know (if the fight will happen if Tito misses weight). That’s not a question for me, that’s a good question for my coach. I just try to work hard and keep my focus on my side, and we’ll see.”

Anderson Silva Praises Tito Ortiz

While Anderson Silva is known for his incredible striking prowess in the cage, Tito Ortiz was known as more of a wrestler, with adequate at best stand-up skills. Because of that, some found it odd that Anderson would fight Tito in a boxing match.

Nevertheless, Anderson knows that Tito is a big guy who packs a big punch. In fact, he was rather complimentary of his opponent’s skills, ahead of their September 11th showdown.

“Fighters fight. When you go inside the ring or inside the cage, you need to prepare for war, and that’s what I do. That’s why I work hard and try to do my best,” Silva said. “He’s a good challenge. Tito is a legend. He’s got very good striking, and of course boxing is different, but it’s a good challenge. It’s a good experience for me, and a good challenge for myself to check out how much everything I learned with my coach works at the end of the day.”

Anderson Silva will have the chance to prove his skills against Tito Ortiz, when they face off on September 11th. It will be interesting to see if Tito is able to make the weight first.