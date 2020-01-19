Robert Whittaker’s Withdrawl, Werdum Snitches & More on the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

The UFC is BACK, Conor McGregor Dominates, and the Sunday Rumors are in Full Swing

UFC 246 is finally behind us. After an eventful night of fights, many fans are glad that MMA is back in full swing. We witnessed the return of Conor McGregor, the undertaking of Maycee Barber, and an uninspired Holly Holm. Now that the spine-tingling chills have simmered from the triumphant victorious return of Conor, it’s time to dig into some Sunday rumors surrounding the MMA world.

Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

As always these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher-ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

As everybody is well aware now, Robert Whittaker has been forced out of his bout against Jarod Cannonier at UFC 248. The headlines read that Robert pulled out of the bout for undisclosed reasons .

against Jarod Cannonier at UFC 248. The headlines read that Robert pulled out of the bout for . However, Sunday rumors circulating lead us to believe that Whittaker’s child could be sick. Working on his family life, Whittaker has chosen to sit this one out. Probably until the family life is back on track .

. In addition to rumors, Fabricio Werdum is set to make his return to the UFC octagon. Part of the sped-up process was due to the “substantial assistance” clause in the UFC anti-doping policy that allows athletes to get reduced bans if they assist USADA in other cases .

in the UFC anti-doping policy that allows athletes to get reduced bans if they . Who did Werdum snitch on? He denied all allegations that he “snitched” to get a reduced sentence.

to get a reduced sentence. Nonetheless, rumors suggest that Werdum teamed up with Ali Abdelaziz to target one of the fighters managed by Malki Kawa. If any of Kawa’s fighters show up on banned lists in the near future, chances are it was Fabricio Werdum.

