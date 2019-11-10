Meanwhile in Russia, MMA Rumors are alive and well.

Greg Hardy lost in the heart of Mother Russia so this weekend was a success. King Mo lost so this weekend is not a success. The Fight Gods give and they take.

MMA remains the cruelest.

As always these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Is okay to listen to Christmas music yet? Either way the soundtrack for today is your Sunday Morning Rumor Mill.

Rumor is Nate Diaz used retirement talk as a negotiation ploy. After UFC 244 Diaz is looking for a raise. Diaz may be out awhile if he doesn’t get right fight at the right price.

as a negotiation ploy. After UFC 244 Diaz is looking for a raise. Diaz may be out awhile if he doesn’t get right fight at the right price. Huge if true, but rumors are Nick Diaz may be thinking about taking one more fight .

. The UFC are still high on Greg Hardy. The promotion is still investing him but rumors are it may be a few fights before even a top 15 opponent is offered.

Rumors still pointing to CM Punk landing a gig with Fox Sports. Done with MMA, Punk would work on Fox Sports WWE coverage.

landing a gig with Fox Sports. Done with MMA, Punk would work on Fox Sports WWE coverage. Word is Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier chapter three is targeted for around March 2020.

If you have heard of any interesting Sunday Morning Rumor Mill MMA rumors that you would like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below, on our Facebook page, tweet us or mail them to us in an unmarked envelope. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such.