Zuffa Boxing struggles, Colby rematch, & more in the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

Colby Covington lost and The Fight Gods smiled. MMA’s all knowing also blessed with MMA rumors.

What a fine Sunday filled with rumors, UFC 245 results, normal weird MMA stuff, and the fresh tears of red blooded Colby fans. 2019 wasn’t that bad after all.

As always these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Authority always wins and so does the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill. Celebrate one of these on the seventh day of this great week.

Word is Zuffa Boxing has suffered some major setbacks over the last few months. Rumors pegged UFC launching their boxing wing in 2019. UFC officials have reset a lot about Zuffa Boxing, with hopes for a big splash in 2020.

Which brings us to Claressa Shields and Floyd Mayweather. Rumors pointed to many in boxing believing both are using Zuffa Boxing for leverage.

Though if Shields really wants Amanda Nunes in the cage, expect the UFC to bend over backwards to make it happen.

As for Mayweather, his partnership with Dana White is believed to be huge. Rumors say Mayweather Promotions and the UFC will co-promote like fans have never seen before.

So about that rematch Colby Covington fans. Rumors all point to the UFC needing to lock Colby in a new contract before that happens. Unless the UFC gets a bargain, look for Colby to fight out the last two markers on his deal.

If you have heard of any interesting Sunday Morning Rumor Mill MMA rumors that you would like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below, on our Facebook page, tweet us or mail them to us in an unmarked envelope. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such.