UFC is back to business again with UFC On ESPN 11 MMA event, which takes place from inside UFC APEX tonight (Sat., June 20, 2020) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main headliner, Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov will clash in a heavyweight bout. Meanwhile, in the co-headlining act, a featherweight bout features a Shane Burgos and Josh Emmett.

Blaydes made his Pro MMA debut back in 2014 and has won eight out 11 bouts under the UFC banner with two losses came against dangerous Francis Ngannou. With tonights win, he will accumulate four straight in a row.

Volkov made UFC debut back in 2016 and has since fought only six times. Along the way, he beat former world champion like Fabricio Werdum and rising contenders Greg Hardy.

Josh Emmett enters UFC in 2016 and currently riding on a two-fight win streak. If he losses tonight, it will put him in a bad situation at a featherweight division. Meanwhile, Burgos is 13 of 14 overall in MMA and 6-1 inside the Octagon.

Also, the main card includes a Raquel Pennington, who has gone t 1-3 over her last four fights. In her previous bout, she came up short against Holly Hom via decision.

The preliminary card bouts begin at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+, which is followed by the main card starts at 9 p.m. ET on the ESPN/ESPN+ as well.

Check out below UFC On ESPN 11 fight card and results:

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ 8 p.m. ET)

Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov

Josh Emmett vs. Shane Burgos

Raquel Pennington vs. Marion Reneau

Belal Muhammad vs. Lyman Good

Jim Miller vs. Roosevelt Roberts

Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+ 5:00 p.m. ET)

Bobby Green vs. Clay Guida

Tecia Torres vs. Brianna Van Buren

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Oskar Piechota

Cortney Casey vs. Gillian Robertson

Frank Camacho vs. Justin Jaynes

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Lauren Murphy

Austin Hubbard vs. Max Rohskopf