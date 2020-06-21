The co-main event of the evening might very well be the most interesting fight of the night on paper, as the dangerous Josh Emmett faces off against the very exciting Shane Burgos.

Round 1

Shane Burgos takes the center of the cage right away. Emmett lands a kick and eats a counter from Burgos. Emmett lands a one-two looks faster in the exchanges. Emmett’s knee seems to buckle. Burgos counters Emmett with a left hook and lands a body kick. JAb lands from Burgos but Emmett keeps throwing fast punches. Burgos lands a kick but Emmett returns with a big right hand, Burgos lands two big calk kicks. Burgos keeps pressuring Emmett but eats some punches on the way in. Burgos lands another kick and a body shot. Emmett lands a nice right hand but Burgos returns with a right of his own and lands another leg kick. Both fighters land an don’t seem scared to trade punches. Emmett changes levels and attempts a takedown but gets stopped. He then lands two right hands as the round ends.

Round 1: 10-9 Shane Burgos

Round 2

Burgos lands some nice jabs and lands a leg kick. He keeps pressuring Emmett, Emmett sprints into a rally of punches but gets countered by Burgos. Burgos outlands Emmett bu his opponent seems to land more powerful punches. Burgos counters Emmett’s right hand with a leg kick but he then eats a right overhand from Emmett and loses his mouthpiece. Burgos follows Emmett around the octagon and lands a right hand. Emmetts retaliate, he then throws a jab but Burgos slips and goes to the body. Burgos eats a left hand but keeps pressuring Emmett. Burgos lands yet another kab and evades the punches from Emmett. Back fist lands from Burgos and Emmett returns with big overhand. Both fighters exchange blows in the last 20 seconds.

Round 2: 10-9 Shane Burgos

Round 3

Burgos keeps up the same pace and goes right at Emmett. Emmett tris to put Burgos on his back foot and he lands a huge right hand that drops Burgos. Emmett is on top of Burgos for a brief moment but Burgos gets back up. A kick from Burgos lands in the groin area of Emmett and the fight is stopped momentarily. Leg kick from Emmett followed by a big overhand right but Burgos remains in the pocket and returns fire. Overhand left drops Burgos and Emmett is on top of him. Burgos pushes Emmett back and gets up. Burgos lands a nice combination but Emmetts lands one of his own. Nice uppercut by Burgos, he keeps the pressuring Emmett and eats a big right hand. He keeps moving forward and lands a left hook. Both fighters exchange blows as the bell rings. This is potentially the fight of the night.

Round 3: 10-9 Josh Emmett

Official results: 29-28, 29-28, 29-27 for Josh Emmett who wins by unanimous decision.

