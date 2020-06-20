UFC prospect Max Rohskopf was scheduled to fight at UFC on ESPN 11 against Austin Hubbard on 5 days’ notice. The fight began with Rohskopf finding his range and delivering on all the expectations, the undefeated 25-year-old looked like he belonged in the octagon and was ready for the UFC. Unfortunately for him, his performance in the first round was followed by a rough second round with the resurgence of Hubbard. Rohskopf was visibly exhausted and hurt by the end round and as he sat on the stool in between rounds he told his cornerman Robert Drysdale ” I don’t have it”, before signaling to referee Mar Smith that he didn’t want to continue the fight. Drysdale, a UFC veteran, conscious of Rohskopf’s grappling skills and a decorated jiu-jitsu player himself, tried to talk his fighter out of his decision.

“You got this,” he told Rohskopf. “I don’t want to do this anymore,” replied Rohskopf. His coach pleaded with him, “No we got this”. “You’re a champion. You’re a f*cking champion … Get on top of him and outwrestle him.”

Inside the corner of Max Rohskopf before the fight is called off at #UFCVegas3 pic.twitter.com/hZrfnaMObt — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 20, 2020

Over! Max Rohskopf told the ref that he doesn't want to continue! pic.twitter.com/Y64pgXPBMe — Lifelong TOMpa Bay Buccaneers fan (@FTBeard1) June 20, 2020

The fight's been called.@AustinHubb155 picks up the victory after Rohskopf fails to make it out for the third. #UFCVegas3 pic.twitter.com/bXxqt9yLMD — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 20, 2020

Rohskopf entered into this bout as undefeated. Hubbard is back into a winning column after a decision loss against Mark O. Madson at UFC 248.