UFC Fight Night 163 Results: Alexander Volkov Outstrikes Greg Hardy In A Tactical Battle! (Highlights)

Alexander Volkov Lands More Clean Blows, Defeats Greg Hardy Via Unanimous Decision!

UFC Fight Night 163 is going down live now (Saturday, November 9, 2019) from inside CSKA Arena in Moscow, Russia. Welcome to the co-main event of the evening, where the former NFL goon Greg “The Prince of War” Hardy meets dangerous Russian striker, Tsu Shin Gen black belt and the former M-1 champ Alexander “Drago” Volkov in a heavyweight affair.

The third man inside the cage is Leon Roberts. It kicks off!

Round 1

Fighters touch gloves. Low kick Volkov. Hardy jabs and goes for a right cross misses, Volkov fires back with low kicks.

The crowd chants Volkov’s name. Hardy jabs. Good body kick. Big counter by Hardy, that left hook landed clean. Another jab, Volkov steps back and escapes.

Weaving overhand right missed by Hardy, he goes for a takedown, stopped, “Drago” is on the fence. Fighters separate. It was a weird body kick by Greg.

Volkov advances, head kick. 1-2 Volkov, it landed clean, Hardy fires back with punches. Two jabs Hardy. Body kick Volkov. Alexander goes for a low kick, but changes to the left hook and hits Hardy to the head. Left hook Hardy. Middle kick.

Head kick attempt, blocked. Big punch to the head. Volkov missed with a right uppercut, Hardy fires back, big left hook. Body kick Volkov. Front kick. 10-9 Volkov.

Round 2

Hardy goes for a body kick, follows by a left hook. Greg circles, Volkov advances. Hardy jabs. 1-2 Volkov, right cross, Hardy goes for a takedown. he gives up, but lands right hook off the clinch.

Body punch Hardy, he nearly ate a knee to the head. Low kick Volkov, and again. Hardy isn’t even checking low kicks. Body punch Greg.

Hardy’s low kick is checked, he goes for a middle kick but again blocked by Volkov. Big left punch by Volkov, but Hardy counters with a superb right hook, this was his most powerful strike! Body kick Alexander, blocked by Greg.

Did Greg lose his balance? He dropped on his knee for a second but got up almost instantly. Body kick Volkov. And another one. Hardy can’t get close, Volkov controls the distance. Hardy spins but no success.

Another body kick by Volkov. Head kick blocked. Front kick to the body Volkov. Another body shot lands, Hardy looked stunned for a second, low kick Alexander. Jab Hardy. 10-9 Volkov.

Round 3

Another body kick by Alexander. Hardy goes forward, rains punches, Volkov defends well. Jab Volkov. More jabs on both sides. A middle kick lands for Volkov again. Low kick checked great defense by Volkov, now he fires back with a low kick.

Body shot missed. High kick attempt, Hardy blocks it. Left hand Hardy. Volkov jabs and circles. Big low kick by Volkov. Right high kick meets Hardy’s cheek!

Hardy misses again. Left hook Hardy, Volkov ducks under and circles. Body strike Volkov. Hardy looks tired. Wow, superb counter by Volkov, left front kick counters Hardy’s low kick!

Volkov jabs. Body kick Volkov, Hardy caught his leg but lets it go. Body punch Hardy. Right cross Volkov, Greg fires back. 10-9 Volkov.

Final Result: 30-27 x 3, Alexander Volkov defeats Greg Hardy via unanimous decision

Here are the highlights:

Three rounds at HW in the books! Respect earned from both these athletes! 👏 #UFCMoscow 🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/hXllO5P64Z — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) November 9, 2019

Alexander Volkov improves the score to 31-7 MMA, 5-1 UFC, Greg Hardy drops to 5-2, 1 NC MMA; 2-2, 1 NC UFC.