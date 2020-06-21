The main card starts with a banger, as Jim Miller (record-tying 35 fights in the UFC) faces off against Roosevelt Roberts at a catchweight of 160 lbs.

Round 1

Quick start, Jim Miller trips Roberts and jumps on him. Miller gets to half guard and threatens the guillotine. Miller puts his head next to Roberts’ and tries to get to full guard. Roberts reverses the position but Miller catches his arm in an armbar. Roberts tries to defend the submissions but he ends up tapping verbally. Great finish by Jim Miller.

Official Results: Submission by armbar in the very first round for Jim Miller. He gets up to 21 wins in his UFC career and 10 finishes by submission.

Check the highlights below: