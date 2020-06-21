It is time for the main event of the evening. This is a very interesting match-up in the heavyweight division between Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov.

Round 1

Blaydes gets the early single leg and gets the takedown. Volkov gets back up but Blaydes maintains his grips and throws him back on the ground. Blaydes lands some knees and keeps Volkov on his knees. Volkov gets back to his feet but Blaydes throws him back down before landing some knees. Volkov controls Blaydes’s hands to create a stalemate. Volkov gets the kimura grip but he loses the position. Blaydes keeps riding the position and lands a few punches as the round ends.

Round 1: 10-9 Curtis Blaydes

Round 2

Heavy leg kick lands for Blaydes. He lands a big overhand right and dives for a takedown. Volkov is back on his feet but Blaydes maintains the grip before turning his opponent away from the fence. Blaydes is on top landing some ground and pound. Volkov tries to grip Blaydes’s wrists. Big elbows land for Blaydes who looks comfortable in close guard. Blaydes gets back up and Volkov pushes with his feet to stand up. Blaydes gets another takedown as the round ends.

Round 2: 10-9 Curtis Blaydes

Round 3

Blaydes moves around Volkov, lands a right hand, and attempts a takedown. Volkov gets out of the clinch against the fence, Blaydes dives for another takedown and Volkov stops him for a while before crumbling. Blaydes keeps Volkov down but he is urged to work by the referee Herb Dean. Blaydes pins Volkov against the fence, he lands a knee to the body and grabs Volkov’s back. Volkov gets an underhook and pushes on Blaydes’s head. Volkov attempts a guillotine but he lets go of it. He gets back up with 15 seconds left. End of the round.

Round 3: 10-9 Curtis Blaydes

Round 4

Volkov starts with a front kick but Blaydes catches it and gets his back. He pushes Volkov to the fence and gets him down for a brief moment. Volkov gets away from Blaydes for a moment but his opponent pushes for another takedown, it’s stuffed by Volkov but Blaydes gets the takedown after another attempt. Volkov forces a stalemate in full guard and wraps the wrists of Blaydes. Blaydes frees his hands but Volkov lands some elbows to the top of the head. Herb Dean tells the fighters to stand up and Volkov gets to work immediately, he lands some nice punches and nice knees before getting a takedown of his own and landing some ground and pound before the end of the round.

Round 4: 10-9 Curtis Blaydes

Round 5

Volkov backs up Blaydes and lands an uppercut, then a right hand. Volkov timed a perfect front head kick as Blaydes tries to get inside. Blaydes feints and dives for a takedown and he gets it. Blaydes controls Volkov on the ground puts himself between Volkov and the fence. Volkov gets up and turns Blaydes up against the fence. Blaydes dives for yet another takedown and clinches against the fence. Volkov lands some punches but Blaydes gets him on his back, Volkov threatens a triangle but can’t finish it. Blaydes keeps Volkov on his back and eats some elbows from Volkov as the round ends.

Round 5: 10-9 Curtis Blaydes

Official Result: Curtis Blaydes def. Alexander Volkov via unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-46)

Check the highlights below:

🤼‍♂️ @RazorBlaydes265 just set the HWT takedown record with his 1️⃣2️⃣th of the fight! #UFCVegas3 pic.twitter.com/PTrTS6BPre — UFC (@ufc) June 21, 2020