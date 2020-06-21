This is the main event of the undercard, strong wrestler and UFC veteran Clay “The Carpenter” Guida faces off against Bobby Green.

Round 1

Guida takes the center of the cage and both fighters go at it right away. Green keeps Guida at the end of his punches and controls the distance. Guida rushes into a takedown, pushes Green against the fence and use the high crotch to get an impressive takedown. Bobby Green manages to get up and starts fighting the grip of Guida. Green threatens a guillotine and lands a knee, he then manages to get away from Guida. Green is in the southpaw position, he looks to be in control of the striking exchanges and lands multiples counters and kicks. Guida pushes Green to the fence and gets another takedown. He maintains the top position before Green gets back to his feet. Guida keeps pinning his opponent against the fence and gets Green down again before the end of the round.

Round 1: 10-9 Bobby Green

Round 2

Bobby Green is the first to land and, he then sprints into a combination and gets away from Guida. Green lands a nice front kick to the head and lands some intercepting knees as Guida tries to get inside. Green catches Guida against the fence and uses the double collar tie to land more knees. Guida feints and gets into a clinch but Green works out of this position. Guida changes levels for a takedown but the attempt is anticipated by Green who sprawls and threatens a guillotine. Green lands a one-two followed by a low calf kick. Guida tries to get a takedown in the last few seconds but the round ends.

Round 2: 10-9 Bobby Green

Round 3

The pace from both fighters doesn’t seem to have decreased as the get into the last five minutes. Guida lands a nice right hand and shoots for a takedown. Guida gets the takedown but Green attempts a kimura, Guida rolls and evades the submission attempt. Leaping uppercut lands for Green. He lands a tip kick but Guida pushes through it and gets another takedown. Green works himself into a fifty/fifty position and takes the top position. He lands some body shots and maintains the position. Guida gets up and pushes Green to the fence once again. Green switches his hips and escapes, Guida pressures but gets countered with a right hand. Guida rushes into yet another takedown, Green stuffs it and lands some big punches before the bell rings.

Round 3: 10-9 Bobby Green

Official results: 29-28, 29-28, 30-27 all three judges score the contest in favor of Bobby Green who wins by unanimous decision.

Check the highlights below:

Two gunslingers throwing till the end! 👏 📝 Guida and Green go the distance – who took it for you? #UFCVegas3 pic.twitter.com/AF26vPm36S — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 21, 2020