How To Watch UFC Fight Night 169 ‘Benavidez vs. Figueiredo’: Full Fight Card, Start Time & Results

How To Live Stream UFC Norfolk On ESPN+

UFC is returning to business tonight (Sat., Feb. 29, 2020) from inside Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Va. The main headliner features a men’s Flyweight title fight between Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo; however, only Benavidez is eligible to win the title as Figueiredo misses weight by 2.5 pounds and choose not to take an additional hour to shed the extra weight. He’ll cough 30% of his fight purse to Joseph.

Henry Cejudo was forced to relinquish his title due to inactivity after that promotion went on to book Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo to clash for the vacant title.

Meanwhile, in the co-headlining act, Felicia Spencer will meet Zarah Fairn in women’s Featherweight showdown.

More in the main card includes a 145-pound bout between Megan Anderson and Norma Dumont.

Also, Ion Cutelaba will square off against Magomed Ankalaev, who’s currently riding on three straight and has accumulated 13-1 record in his MMA career.

Preliminary Card bouts begin at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+, which is followed by the main card at 8 p.m. ET. on ESPN+ as well.

Check out below UFC Fight Night 169 fight card and results:

Main Card (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Felicia Spencer vs. Zarah Fairn dos Santos

Ion Cutelaba vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Megan Anderson vs. Norma Dumont Viana

Grant Dawson vs. Darrick Minner

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)

Gabriel Silva vs. Kyler Phillips

Brendan Allen vs. Tom Breese

Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac

Luis Pena vs. Steve Garcia

Jordan Griffin vs. T.J. Brown

Aalon Cruz vs. Spike Carlyle

Ismail Naurdiev vs. Sean Brady

