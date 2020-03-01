UFC Norfolk Results: Felicia Spencer TKO’s, Mounts and Batters Zarah Fairn (Highlights)

Felicia Spencer Viciously Mounts and Pummels Zarah Fairn via TKO

In the co-main event of the night, Felicia Spencer (7-1) takes on Zarah Fairn (6-3) in a women’s featherweight showdown.

Round #1:

No glove tap as the ladies get straight to the action.

Right away Zarah lands a night straight right. Spencer looks composed as she tries to make her way into striking distance.

Zarah starts off well by using her range and landings jabs. But Spencer gets the clinch she’s been looking for and puts Fairn on the fence.

Fairn almost goes down but manages to stay on her feet. However, Spencer eventually gets Zarah down and lands in a full mounted position with over 2 minutes remaining.

Spencer begins to land vicious elbows and hammer fists

Fairn has no answer, doesn’t defend herself and the referee has seen enough.

Official Result: Felicia Spencer Defeats Zarah Fairn via TKO in Round 1 (3:37)