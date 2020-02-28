(Video) UFC On ESPN+ 27 Weigh-In Results: Deiveson Figueiredo Missed Flyweight Limit Can’t Win Title

Live Stream UFC on ESPN+ 27 Weigh-in Results

UFC is returning to business tomorrow night (Feb. 29, 2020) from inside Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, with UFC Fight Night 169 MMA event.

In the main headliner, Joseph Benavidez (28-5 MMA, 15-3 UFC) and Deiveson Figueiredo will clash for the vacant flyweight title.

Meanwhile, in the co-headling act Zarah Fairn and former Invicta FC champion, Felicia Spencer will square off in a women’s featherweight bout.

Before they inside the Octagon tomorrow night, all the fighters must make weight.

Promotion holding the weigh-ins, which is currently underway from UFC host hotel in Virginia Beach, Va. Around 4:30 p.m. ET, UFC will hold ceremonial weigh-ins for fans at Chartway Arena in Norfolk.

Check out below the UFC Norfolk weigh-in results:

Main Card (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Joseph Benavidez (124.5) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (127.5* missed flyweight title limit by 2.5 pounds, 30% fined and cant win title) – for vacant flyweight title

Zarah Fairn (146) vs. Felicia Spencer (145)

Magomed Ankalaev (204.5) vs. Ion Cutelaba (204.5)

Megan Anderson (145) vs. Norma Dumont (146)

Grant Dawson (149.5 missed featherweight limit by 3.5 pounds) vs. Darrick Minner (145.5)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)

Steve Garcia (155.5) vs. Luis Pena (154.5)

Kyler Phillips (135.5) vs. Gabriel Silva (135.5)

Brendan Allen (185.5) vs. Tom Breese (185)

Serghei Spivac (234) vs. Marcin Tybura (246)

TJ Brown (145.5) vs. Jordan Griffin (145)

Spike Carlyle (145.5) vs. Aalon Cruz (145.5)

Sean Brady (170) vs. Ismail Naurdiev (170)