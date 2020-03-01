UFC Norfolk Results: Deiveson Figueiredo Stiffens Joseph Benavidez via TKO (Highlights)

Deiveson Figueiredo Defeats Joe Benavidez via Vicious TKO

In the main event of the evening, Joseph Benavidez (28-5) takes on Deiveson Figueiredo (17-1) in a catchweight bout. Because Figueiredo came in at 127.5 lbs, 2.5 pounds over the flyweight title fight limit, he will not be eligible to win the Flyweight title. However, if Benavidez wins, he will be crowned the UFC Flyweight Champion.

Round #1:

The men begin the fight with a touch of gloves which is the first of the main card.

Figueiredo and Joe B stay patient as Figueiredo keeps switching stances. Then he shoots for a single leg and gets it.

A dangerous armbar attempt and the crowd goes wild. However, Benavidez scrambles and makes him way out although it seemed impossible. Both of the men swing big at each other as Joe B picks up the pace and volume.

Figueiredo regains the center of the octagon and pressures Joey B, dictating the pace. Figueiredo then defends a takedown and the men meet back in the center of the octagon.

Benavidez swings with big looping rights and one connects, but Figueiredo takes the shot.

The round ends with Figueiredo dropping Benavidez to his knees, but he gets up quickly.

(10-9) Figueiredo

Round #2:

Both men still push the pace but Joe B looks fresher as Figueiredo appears to be slowing down. Figueiredo connects on a big shot but Benavidez takes it well.

Joe B lands a good combination and the Brazilian retaliates, moves out of the way and plants.

Figueiredo lands a HUGE straight right to knock out Benevidez

Official Result: Deiveson Figueiredo Defeats Joe Benavidez via 2nd Round Knock Out