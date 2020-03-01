UFC Norfolk Results: Magomed Ankalaev Stops Ion Cutelaba via KO (Highlights)

Magomed Ankalaev Finishes Ion Cutelaba in Under One Minute
Featured on the main card is a bout between light heavyweights Ion Cutelaba (15-4) and Magomed Ankalaev (12-1.)
Round 1:
As expected, a Cutelaba fight begins with no handshakes or glove tap. Both men begin revving to take each other’s heads off immediately.
Cutelaba starts with a chain of powerful kicks. Next, the men swing angrily at each other.
Big kick lands for Ankalaev and Cutelaba is out on his feet
Both Ion is wobbling as both men trade back and forth but referee Kevin MacDonald stops the fight. Probably prematurely.
Official Result: Magomed Ankalaev Defeats Ion Cutelaba by Knockout in Round 1 (00:38)
Woah! Controversial finish at #UFCNorfolk 👀 pic.twitter.com/5rDDr9lMVV
— UFC (@ufc) March 1, 2020
