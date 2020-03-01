UFC Norfolk Results: Megan Anderson FLATTENS Norma Dumont in Round 1 (Highlights)

Megan Anderson Viciously KO’s Norma Dumont Within One Round
A women’s featherweight fight between both Megan Anderson (10-4) vs Norma Dumont (4-0) is featured on the main card.
Round 1:
No touch of the gloves and the ladies get straight to the action.
A confident Dumont walks straight into Megan’s range. Norma then gets double underhooks and presses Anderson against the cage in search of a takedown.
Not much action transpires as the ladies continue to jockey for position against the fence. Anderson defends the takedown attempts well and reverses position.
Norma lands a solid knee in the clinch and searches for a single leg. However, Megan reverses the attempt and gets backs back to her feet. Both ladies make their way back to the center of the octagon.
Megan lands a HUGE right hand and shuts out Dumont’s lights.
Official Result: Megan Anderson Defeats Norma Dumont via First Round Knock Out (3:31)
OH MY! @MeganA_mma finishes it w/ the right hand! #UFCNorfolk pic.twitter.com/QPC02CqsJ2
— UFC (@ufc) March 1, 2020
Another impressive W for @MeganA_mma! #UFCNorfolk pic.twitter.com/YJUXfntRyh
— UFC (@ufc) March 1, 2020
🇦🇺@MeganA_mma wants next! #UFCNorfolk pic.twitter.com/QL8beSZ0Fx
— UFC (@ufc) March 1, 2020
🇦🇺Aussie, Aussie, Aussie 👟🍺@MeganA_mma #UFCNorfolk pic.twitter.com/nHXf9WGbGI
— UFC (@ufc) March 1, 2020
