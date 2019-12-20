Report: Henry Cejudo To Get Stripped, Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo Targeted For Flyweight Title Fight

Henry Cejudo To Get Stripped Of Flyweight Title

It looks like Henry Cejudo’s reign as UFC flyweight champion is coming to an end. According to a report by MMA Junkie, the UFC have plans in place to strip him of the title. A vacant flyweight title fight would then take place between top contenders Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Norfolk which takes place February 29. The news was first reported by BJ Penn.

Cejudo won the flyweight title when he defeated longtime king Demetrious Johnson via split decision at UFC 227 back in August 2018. Cejudo would defend his title against TJ Dillashaw in January before winning the vacant bantamweight title against Marlon Moraes in June.

“Triple C” then underwent shoulder surgery which ruled him out for the rest of the year. While he’s targeting an early return in 2020, it appears that he is more interested in competing at bantamweight rather than defending the flyweight title against Benavidez who called for him to vacate his title recently.

It’s obvious you don’t want to fight me and have no interest of going back down to flyweight. Just stop stringing shit along with the company and the division. I’m ready to Fight! @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 https://t.co/3pVBGdDjOY — Joseph Benavidez (@JoeJitsu) December 15, 2019

It looks like Benavidez is getting his wish. The former title challenger is on a three-fight winning streak while he has also won nine of his last 10 fights. His most recent victory was an impressive TKO finish of Jussier Formiga back in June.

Figueiredo, meanwhile, is on a two-fight winning streak. He most recently submitted Tim Elliot to make it six wins out of seven since debuting for the UFC in 2017.