How To Watch UFC 257 PPV: Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 2 Fight Card And Results

The premier mixed martial arts promotion in the world kicks off 2021 with a massive pay-per-view event. This is a complete guide to watch UFC 257: Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 2.

Despite it being the first PPV of the year, UFC 257 is already trending towards being one of the biggest events of 2021. This is almost exclusively due to it’s main event rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

These two faced each other back in 2014, with McGregor getting the better of Poirier. However, this rematch takes place up a division at lightweight, with both men being more mature in their skills, and with title implications at stake.

On top of that, the co-main event sees the UFC debut of former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler. He will be taking on Dan Hooker in what promises to be an exciting fight from start to finish.

UFC 257 Full Fight Card

From start to finish, UFC 257 has a ton of exciting matchups on the marquee. Beginning with the early prelims on Fight Pass and ending with the main event rematch on PPV, there will be 24 fights in total.

Below is the full fight card for UFC 257:

Main Card

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler

Jessica Eye vs. Joanne Calderwood

Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar

Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Ribas

Prelim Card

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Brad Tavares vs. Antonio Carlos Junior

Julianna Peña vs. Sara McMann

Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Marcin Prachnio

Early Prelims

Andrew Sanchez vs. Makhmud Muradov

Nik Lentz vs. Movsar Evloev

Amir Albazi vs. Zhalgas Zhumgulov

How To Watch Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 2

UFC 257 will be streaming on three different platforms throughout the night. It begins on UFC Fight Pass, before ending the night on pay-per-view. Read below for how to watch the entire event, and don’t worry Dana White, we are not talking about illegal streaming.

Main Card (10 p.m. EST/7 pm PST)

Live on pay-per-view, available to purchase through ESPN+ with a subscription

Prelim Card (8 p.m. EST/5 pm PST)

Available on ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes

Early Prelims (7 p.m. EST/4 pm PST)

Available through UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ with a subscription

Stay tuned to MiddlEasy for updates, coverage, and fight results from UFC 257: Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 2.