(Video) “Mystic Mac” is Back, Conor McGregor Predicts Knockout of Dustin Poirier

“Mystic Mac” is back. While the superstardom of Conor McGregor was in its infancy, part of what helped his growth was his foresight. Predicting knockouts was half of the battle. Following through with the result propelled McGregor to the box office name that he has today. For UFC 257, McGregor is predicting a KO of Dustin Poirier in their main-event showdown.

McGregor Predicts Poirier KO

McGregor has appeared on virtually every major media platform in the entire world leading up to UFC 257. Speaking with Stephen A Smith of ESPN, Conor returned back to his roots of predicting the outcome of his fights. To nobody’s surprise, McGregor predicted a knockout of Poirier, stating that it’s all he knows how to do.

"It's all I do. … Mark my words." McGregor guarantees a KO on Saturday.

“There you go, Stephen. It’s all I know,” said Conor in reference to securing knockouts inside of the octagon. “All I do is put people out. And, I’m gonna do so again on Saturday night. Mark my words,” finished McGregor.

As Conor continued, he spoke about his plans on continuing to fight after UFC 257, putting all rumors of retirement to bed. Additionally, McGregor revealed that he would like to fight 7 times within the next year and a half.

Staying Active

Conor McGregor believes that his rematch against Dustin Poirier should be an easy victory for him. However, he believes the easiest rematch in his career is if he is able to face Khabib Nurmagomedov for a second time. If Conor is able to convincingly demolish Dustin Poirier, there’s a chance that he will get the rematch against Khabib that he desires. And if not, he’ll have no issues finding other lightweights to share the octagon with.

Fans of the sport will be excited to know that Conor will be more active in 2021. Additionally, it’ll be interesting to see if Conor can uphold his prediction of a knockout on Poirier.