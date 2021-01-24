Michael Chandler TKOs Dan Hooker For Dream Debut (Highlights)

A lightweight bout between Dan Hooker and the debuting Michael Chandler takes place in the UFC 257 co-main event.

Round 1

Hooker lands a leg kick. Chandler pressures Hooker early on as the latter responds with a couple of leg kicks. Chandler sees his body shot blocked but connects with another soon after. Hooker has been landing leg kicks exclusively with just over two minutes gone.

Chandler partially lands with two big rights. He then lands a huge left hook that drops Hooker! Chandler goes for the kill until the referee stops the fight.

Official result: Michael Chander defeats Dan Hooker via TKO (R1, 2:30).

Check out the highlights below:

THE NEW KID ON THE BLOCK HAS DONE IT. #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/UsjTY0qQ74 — UFC (@ufc) January 24, 2021

Well, that’s how you make a highly anticipated debut memorable. Happy for Chandler, heartbroken for Dan. pic.twitter.com/L6iw0GJwf9 — MS (@UFC_Obsessed) January 24, 2021