Dustin Poirier Shocks The World, Knocks Out Conor Mcgregor In Second Round (Highlights)

This is it folks, the moment we’ve all been waiting for. “The Notorious” Conor McGregor (22-4) is making his return to the competition in over a year. This time he’s faced with a step-up in competition.

Dustin Poirier (26-6) plans to settle the score with the Irishman tonight and it will be hard to deny him. UFC 257 is live from inside the Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi.

Round 1

Here we go! McGregor takes the center of the octagon immediately and lands a left hand. Poirier lands a leg kick and a right hand. Poirier gets an early takedown and pushes McGregor to the fence. McGregor gets back to his feet and reverses the position. McGregor lands a couple of shoulder strikes in the clinch. Poirer pins McGregor to the fence and lands a few short strikes. McGregor answers with two big knees to the body.

Poirier tries to get a single-leg but McGregor defends very well so far. McGregor embraces the clinch and stomps Poirier’s right foot. Left hand barely misses for McGregor, he then lands a nice jab. McGregor’s jab looks very solid so far. Poirier lands two nice calf kicks and a good counter left hook. Spinning hook kick blocked by Poirier. McGregor keeps the pressure and eats a leg kick. McGregor lands a right hook as the round ends.

10-9 McGregor

Round 2

McGregor lands a big left hand early but eats yet another leg kick. Poirier lands a leg kick that puts McGregor off balance. Nice body shot from McGregor. Poirier looks more comfortable on the feet. McGregor catches a kick but misses with his head kick.

Poirier lands a nice on-two before another leg kick to McGregor’s lead leg. Solid left hand lands for McGregor. Big left hand lands for Poirier, He follows it up with a big right hand and drops McGregor. He follows him up on the ground and finishes him. It is all over!!!! Dustin Poirier just knocked out Conor McGregor.

Official results: Dustin Poirier defeats Conor McGregor by TKO at 2m32s of the second round.

