Dana White Hand-Picked The Pirate He Is Going To Bust: “We’re Watching His House and Listening to His Phone”

UFC President Dana White hates pirate illegal streaming so much, that he probably wouldn’t even watch Pirates of the Caribbean. The return of Conor McGregor has the UFC ready to capitalize on every single dollar that they can possibly make. Especially in the midst of a global pandemic.

To achieve maximum profit, Dana will have to tighten up on streamers who illegally distribute his product for free. In the latest news, Dana is claiming that he is handpicking a pirate to bust, and that he has the intel to do so. Basically, Dana is just waiting for his chance to bust the streamer.

Dana White on Pirate Streams of UFC 257

Leading up to UFC 257, Dana has become vocal on his stance against streamers. And with the return of Conor, now seems like the perfect time for Dana to limit piracy. Fans may want to think twice before illegally streaming Conor McGregor’s comeback at UFC 257. The Fight Island card is stacked and set to kick off the first quarter of UFC cards with a bang. However, UFC President Dana White discussed to the media “has something” for fans who plan on pirating the event.

“So we have been working on piracy since day one. It’s one of the things that we focused on. It’s important thing to stop in this business. So we have spent a tons of money and all this stuff. We just got some real important legislature done with piracy this year. So When I came out and said that (shutting down piracy), you have all these people are criminals and the internet makes it look like these guys are good guys, these guys are bad guys. And what they do is lot of these guys will put up these links and say hey you check out we will give it to you free and all this stuff and they steal your information. When i said this all these guys started taunting me,” said Dana. “So I went through and I picked (someone). I said ‘You, you’re the guy.’ And I told my people, ‘ I want this guy.'” “Guess what?,” continued Dana. “We got him. We’re watching his house, we’re listening to his phone conversations. If he puts it up (UFC 257 PPV) on Saturday, we got him. If he pops this link up on Saturday, we got him, we will arrest him and I will prosecute him. I will not be nice, I will not give him any leniency whatsoever. I will go guns a f***kin blazing,” finished Dana. Dana also mentioned this “guy isnt in America. Listen these guys think they’re so smart, they think they are untouchable, they think it’s impossible. When you have a company as big and if the NFL wanted to catch people for doing it, they can catch you. You can be caught. The guy just has to be as sick as me (Dana) and want to get you.”

Cracking Down on Everyone

From afar, it seems nearly impossible for the organization to stop piracy completely. However, it seems like Dana is completely satisfied with catching the elusive “one guy” that he’s talking about.

Fans will just have to see if the streamer decides to stream the event on Saturday.