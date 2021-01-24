UFC 257 Results: Arman Tsarukyan Grinds Out Matt Frevola For Unanimous Decision Verdict (Highlights)

A lightweight bout between Arman Tsarukyan and Matt Frevola headlines the prelims for the UFC 257 card which is happening now (Sat., Jan. 23, 2021) from inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi.

Round 1

Both fighter touch gloves and the action is underway. Frevola misses a spinning wheel kick. Frevola goes for a leg kick but is countered by a Tsarukyan takedown attempt. Tsarukyan gets him down but Frevola scrambles. However, Tsarukyan gets him down again and has him in the body lock. Frevola eventually separates and they return to striking. Tsarukyan lands a nice right as he is controlling the center of the Octagon. He follows it up with a body kick. Tsarukyan goes for another takedown but is reversed by Frevola in impressive fashion. However, Tsarukyan still has control as they clinch up before the fight returns to the standup again. Frevola lands a leg kick after missing another spinning wheel kick. He is still on the back foot like much of the first round so far. Tsarukyan lands a nice combo and evades counter strikes from Frevola. Frevola connects with a right and is now starting to put the pressure on. Frevola lands another right but Tsarukyan eats it before catching a front kick. Frevola lands another right and goes for a takedown attempt as the round comes to an end.

I give that to Tsarukyan despite the strong finish from Frevola. 10-9.

Round 2

The fight returns to striking but Tsarukyan manages to get the action on the floor soon enough. Frevola is active on the bottom as Tsarukyan starts to take some deep breaths. Tsarukyan lands some nice ground and pound but Frevola gets to his feet. He is still controlled, however, as Tsarukyan has him clinched up against the fence before dragging him down to the ground. Frevola tries his best to get up and separate but Tsarukyan remains in control as he is in side control now. Tsarukyan appears to have been cut as he is bleeding. Tsarukyan transitions to an arm triangle attempt before going for a rear naked choke submission attempt as Frevola gives up his back. However, Frevola scrambles as the round comes to an end.

Not much action but Tsarukyan takes it again. 20-18. Frevola needs a finish for me.

Round 3

Both fighters momentarily strike before Tsarukyan takes him down again. Frevola does well to get back to his feet right away though. Tsarukya catches a body kick attempt and counters with a left. Tsarukyan lands a nice spinning back kick to the body. Frevola responds with a spinning wheel kick which misses the target once again. After some jabbing from both fighters, Tsarukyan grabs the single leg and takes Frevola down again. Frevola tries to go for a guillotine but Tsarukyan isn’t in any trouble due to the position. Tsarukyan stacks the guard but Frevola scrambles and gets back to his feet with just over two minutes to go. Tsarukyan slips some strikes and lands a nice right. He follows it up with jab before changing levels and landing a huge takedown. He has Frevola’s back but Frevola scrambles. However, Tsarukyan continues to control him for the rest of the fight.

Should be a comfortably Tsarukyan decision. 30-27.

Official result: Arman Tsarukyan defeats Matt Frevola via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26).

