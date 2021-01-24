UFC 257 Results: Marina Rodriguez Stops Amanda Ribas In The Second Round! (Highlights)

The UFC is back with the first PPV of 2021, and what a card to start the year off! To start off the main card, fans’ favorite Amanda Ribas (10-1) looks to continue her rise against her compatriot Marina Rodriguez (12-1-2). UFC 257 is live from inside the Etihad Arena on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

Round 1

Both fighters come out in the orthodox stance. Ribas looks to pressure Rodriguez early and trap her against the cage. Rodriguez lands a right hand before backing away from Ribas. Another right hand lands for Rodriguez as Ribas tries to cut the distance. Ribas forces a clinch and gets a nice takedown. Rodriguez attempts to tie up Ribas on the ground but she concedes the top position. Ribas starts working to improve her position. She lands a few strikes on the ground but Rodriguez defends pretty well so far. Ribas tries to force Rodriguez to open her guard but fails. Rodriguez eats a couple of punches as the round ends.

10-9 Ribas

Round 2

Ribas lands an uppercut in the clinch and looks to do more of the same in the second round. Rodriguez catches her with a big right hand and drops her. She celebrates thinking that Herb Dean had stopped the fight but it wasn’t the case. Rodriguez pressure Ribas right away and this time Herb Dean stops it!

Official result: Marina Rodriguez defeats Amanda Ribas by TKO at 54s of the second round.

You can check out the highlights right here!

OH MY GOODNESS! 🤯 Rodriguez rocks Ribas then begans to celebrate but it's not over! #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/b0wJFY94uV — UFC (@ufc) January 24, 2021