UFC 257 Results: Makhmud Muradov Finishes Andrew Sanchez In The Third Round (Highlights)

Up next, a middleweight clash between two solid fighters. Andrew Sanchez (12-5) and Makhmud Muradov (24-6) face off for a chance to shake-up the middleweight rankings. UFC 257 is live from inside the Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi.

Round 1

Both fighters come out in the orthodox stance. Sanchez takes the center of the cage and lands a leg kick early. Sanchez dives for a takedown but Muradov defends it and lands a right hand. Muradov misses with a high kick but he has the advantage on the feet. He lands another leg kick and forces a clinch against the cage. Sanchez gets away and looks to land a few strikes on the feet. Both fighters look to strike from a long distance rather than enter the pocket. Muradov changes levels and lands to the body. Sanchez lands a right hand and defends a takedown attempt from Muradov. Muradov misses with a right hand but lands a leg kick right after. Nice one-two lands for Muradov. End of the round.

10-9 Muradof

Round 2

Sanchez looks to be aggressive early in this round. He lands a right hand but eats a leg kick in return. A groin shot momentarily stops the action. Sanchez throws a kick to get into short-range and attempts a takedown but Muradov defends. Sanchez corners Muradov against the fence and lands a jab. Big combination lands for Muradov followed by a nice right hand. Head kick barely misses for Muradov. He lands a nice jab and keeps Sanchez at bay. Another big right hand lands for Muradov as the round ends.

10-9 Muradov

Round 3

Muradov pressures Sanchez right away and lands a right hand. Another right hand lands for Muradov, he circles around Sanchez and goes to the body. Huge right hand lands for Muradov, he rattles Sanchez and overwhelms him with strikes against the fence. Herb Dean has seen enough. It is all over!

Official results: Makhmud Muradov defeats Andrew Sanchez by TKO at 2m59s of the third and final round.

You can check the highlights below!