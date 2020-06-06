UFC will stage the UFC 250 MMA event tonight (Sat., June 6, 2020) from inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main headliner dual women’s champion Amanda Nunes will defend her featherweight title for the first time against a top 145-pound contender, Felicia Spencer. Meanwhile, in the co-headling act, former champion Cody Garbrandt will be looking to get back in the win column when he meets Raphael Assuncao.

Nunes is one of the greatest female fighters of all time, currently riding a 10-fight win streak and 23-4 overall in MMA. Since 2016 she has beaten top names like current women’s Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, Ronda Rousey, Holly Holm, and former UFC champion, Miesha Tate. Oh, and not forget about when she annihilates Cris Cyborg, just in 51 seconds.

Spencer, a former Invicta FC Featherweight champion, quickly made her name to enter into title fight by just winning two-fights in a row inside the Octagon.

UFC 250 main card looks decent and has some exciting bouts. Cody Garbrandt is currently on a rough ride suffering three straight knockout losses but confident to become a champion again.

Also, Sean O’ Malley is the next big thing making his return against Eddie Wineland.

Early preliminary matches begin at 6:30 p.m. ET then the rest of prelims airs on ESPN+/ESPN at 8 p.m. ET, which is followed by pay-per-view (PPV) main card start at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Check out below UFC 250 fight card and results:

Main Card (ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET):

145 lbs.: UFC Featherweight Champion Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer

135 lbs.: Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt

135 lbs.: Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen

170 lbs.: Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin

135 lbs.: Sean O’Malley vs. Eddie Wineland

Preliminary Card (ESPN at 8 p.m. ET):

145 lbs.: Alex Caceres vs. Chase Hooper

185 lbs.: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Ian Heinisch

135 lbs.: Brian Kelleher vs. Cody Stamann

185 lbs.: Charles Byrd vs. Maki Pitolo

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET):

125 lbs.: Jussier Formiga vs. Alex Perez

205 lbs.: Devin Clark vs. Alonzo Menifield

150 lbs.: Herbert Burns vs. Evan Dunham (catchweight)