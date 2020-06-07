The main card starts with an exciting fight as UFC veteran Eddie Wineland faces up against the undefeated Sean O’Malley.
Round 1
O’Malley starts with a slinding kick. and takes the center. A head kick from O’Malley passes just over Wineland. Wineland lands a counter right hand as O’malley tries to get away from the fence. Wineland eats a body kick as Wineland pressures him. O’Malley lands a counter as Wineland tries to get in. HUGHE KNOCKOUT O’Malley feints the uppercut and lands a straight right hand right on Wineland’s Chin. Walk off Knockout for Sean O’Malley.
Results: Sean O’Malley wins by Knockout, official time 1m55s of the very first round.
Check the highlights below:
HE SLEPT HIM! 😱 WALK OFF, @SUGASEANMMA! #UFC250 pic.twitter.com/extMDtAGGU
— UFC (@ufc) June 7, 2020
One shot is all he needs! 😳@SugaSeanMMA – have yourself a night! #UFC250 pic.twitter.com/OkvVFqvQmg
— UFC (@ufc) June 7, 2020
Rogan & O'Malley!
The bromance continues 😂 #UFC250 pic.twitter.com/y6jbDiJIsN
— UFC (@ufc) June 7, 2020
Leave a Reply