Here is the closing fight of the preliminary card, 3 rounds of fethearweight action as New UFC sensation Chase Hooper seeks his 2nd Victory in the octagon against Alex Caceres.

Round 1

Keith Peterson Caceres lands two right hands right at the beginning before landing a leg kick and escaping the pressure from Hooper. Caceres counters Hooper and drops him he stays compased and backs away. Hooper is the one pushing the action but Caceres lands two more right hands. Hooper finally gets a hold of Caceres but Caceres breaks the clinch. Nice clinch control for Hooper, he transition to the back of his opponent but Caceres escapes. Both fighters land sloppy punches as Hooper keeps puching the pace and Caceres keeps countering. Nice Jab from CACERES as t. Caceres goes for the takedown but Hooper reverses it and threatens a leg lock. End of the round.

Round 1: 10-9 Caceres. Hooper’s corner suggest him to try and pull guard when he gets into a clinch

Round 2

The fighters are ready for a second round of action and Hooper takes the center of the octogon. Hooper engages yet another clinch against the cage but Caceres escapes. Hooper seems to leave some oppenings to the body that Caceres takes advantage off. Hooper pushes Caceres to the cage transitions to the back but ends up on the floor. Caceres keeps backing up as his opponent keeps pushing the pace. Hooper lands a nice left hand and entires the clinch. Caceres escapes. Hooper pulls guard from the clinch. He tries to triangle but caceres escapes. Hooper chases Caceres before pulling guard again but Caceres stays up and kicks his legs. Hooper grabs a leg and ens up with the top position but fails to maintain Caceres on the ground for more than 15 seconds.

Round 2: 10-9 Caceres. Hooper’s corner tell him that he lost the first two rounds and must get a finish.

Round 3

Hooper starts the last round landing a few nice left overhands and pressuring Caceres, but Caceres maintains the distance and counters to the body. Hooper lands and pushes Caceres to the fence. Caceres escapes and it’s back to the middle of the octogon. The referee strops the action for an accidental groin chot by Hooper but Caceres seems to be okay. Hooper pressures again goes for the takedown but Caceres trips him and lands a couple of leg kicks. Caceres land a body head combination before circling out. Hooper gets a hold of Caceres and pulls guard but Caceres gets into half guard and lands some ground and pound before standing up and letting his opponent up. End of the fight, both fighters show enormous sign of respect to eachother.

Round 3: 10-9 Caceres.

Results: All three judges score the fight 30-27 in favor of Alex Caceres.

Check the highlights below:

2️⃣0️⃣ YEARS OLD! What were you guys doing in 1999? #UFC250 pic.twitter.com/66Y2cozttI — UFC (@ufc) June 7, 2020