The co-main event is underway. Cody Garbrandt looks to regain his honor after three straight losses but Raphael Assuncao might have something to say about that.

Round 1

Garbrandt takes the center of the the octagon right away, but Assuncao lands a few leg kicks and regains the center. Garbrandt shows his quickness as he start evading Assuncao kicks. Spinning back kick from Assunção blocked by Garbrandt. Assunção manages to keep Garbrandt at a distance but Garbrandt gets in with a straight right hand before ducking the counter from Assuncao . Garbrandt misses a high kick but lands a low kick on Assuncao and catches him off balance. Assuncao feints seem to be working on Garbrandt so far.

Round 1: 10-9 Assuncao

Round 2

Garbrandt engages fast as the round starts and both fighters engage in a scramble on the ground. Assunção catches Grabrandt with a knee as he tries to break the distance. Assunção misses with another spinning kick but keeps his composure before landing a nice body shot. Assunção seems to be getting the best of the exchanges as Grabrandt circles around the octagon. Both fighters land as they exchange left hands. Garbrandt lands a clean right hand and knocks Assuncao down, he tries to engage with a kick but Assunção catches it. Garbrandt looks faster than his opponent at the moment, Assunção attacks the body late and OWWW CODY GARBRANDT LANDS A DEVASTATING COUNTER RIGHT HOOK AT THE BUZZER. Garbrandt’s return could not have gone any better.

Official Result: Cody Garbrandt knocks out Raphael Assuncao at 4:59 of Round 2.

Check the highlights below: