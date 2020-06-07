Arguably the best fight on the card! Aljamain Sterling and Cody Sandhagen prepare to fight in what might be a title eliminator.

Round 1

Sterling pressure right away and moves side to side pushing Sandhagen to the fence. He gets Sandhagen’s back and takes him down. Very good position for Sterling on the ground and attemps a rear naked choke. Sanshagen fights it but can’t get out of the bodylock. Sterling rotâtes the position, he goes for the rear naked choke again… AND THIS TIME HE GETS IT! SANDHAGEN TAPS BUT HE PASSES OUT RIGHT AWAY! What a performance by Aljamain Sterling.

Official results: Stoppage by rear naked choke at 1m 28s of the very first round for Aljamain Sterling.

