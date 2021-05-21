UFC Vegas 27 Weigh-Ins: Rob Font and Cody Garbrandt Make Bantamweight Limit For Main Event

This weekend sees a crucial match-up in the bantamweight division main eventing the card in Vegas. This is the complete weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 27: Rob Font vs Cody Garbrandt.

This weekend’s main event sees the return of former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt, who is looking to get his second straight win after dealing with a horrific battle with COVID-19. Looking to stand in his way is fellow top contender Rob Font, who rides a three-fight winning streak heading into his first fight of 2021.

The co-main event features another former champion, as inaugural 115lb champ Carla Esparza takes on highly touted prospect Yan Xionan. Top to bottom, this card is filled with young fighters looking to make their name, and former title challengers alike.

UFC Vegas 27 Weigh-In Results

A total of 26 fighters took to the scales for the UFC Vegas 27 early weigh-ins on Friday morning. Unlike last weekend’s UFC 262, there will not be a ceremonial weigh-in, as this event takes place in the UFC Apex Center with no fans in attendance.

On short notice, David Dvorak got a replacement opponent for his flyweight bout on the main card. Instead of facing Raulian Paiva, who was hospitalized due to weight cutting complications according to reports, he is now going to be fighting Juancamilo Ronderos, who was a pound and a half over the limit.

Below are the complete weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 27:

Main Card (ESPN+, 7pm EST/4pm PST)

Rob Font (136lb) vs Cody Garbrandt (135.5lb)

Yan Xionan (116lb) vs Carla Esparza (116lb)

Justin Tafa (265.5lb) vs Jared Vanderaa (264lb)

Felicia Spencer (146lb) vs Norma Dumont Viana (146lb)

David Dvorak (126lb) vs Juancamilo Ronderos (128.5lb)

Jack Hermansson (186lb) vs Edmen Shahbazyan (185lb)

Prelims (ESPN+, 4pm EST/1pm PST)

Ricardo Ramos (146lb) vs Bill Algeo (145.5lb)

Ben Rothwell (265.5lb) vs Chris Barnett (263lb)

Court McGee (170.5lb) vs Claudio Silva (169.5lb)

Bruno Silva (125.5lb) vs Victor Rodriguez (125.5lb)

Josh Culibao (146lb) vs Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (146lb)

Yancy Medeiros (155lb) vs Damir Hadzovic (156lb)

Rafael Alves (154.5lb) vs Damir Ismagulov (155.5lb)

Weigh-In Highlights and Faceoffs

⚖️ = 136lbs Rob Font is ready to take another W back to New England! One half of the #UFCVegas27 main event is good to go! pic.twitter.com/fwC1Q26IlC — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) May 21, 2021

⚖️ = 116lbs Yan Xiaonan is ready to go for the #UFCVegas27 co-main event! pic.twitter.com/xtyIzupBH0 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) May 21, 2021

⚖️ = 116lbs Carla Esparza hits the scales and the co-main event is locked in for #UFCVegas27 🔒 pic.twitter.com/1jd72cLKDp — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) May 21, 2021