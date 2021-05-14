UFC 262 Weigh-Ins: Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler Set For Lightweight Title

One of the biggest events of the year goes down this weekend, with a new era at lightweight getting kicked underway. This is the complete weigh-in results for UFC 262: Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler.

This weekend’s UFC event marks the second time that the promotion has had fans in the arena since the start of the pandemic. In the main event of this card, held at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, sees the vacant lightweight title assigned to someone new, as a surging Charles Oliveira takes on red-hot former Bellator champ Michael Chandler.

The original co-main event between Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz was scrapped, but now we have a crucial lightweight clash between Tony Ferguson and Beneil Dariush which fits that bill. Top to bottom, this is a card that promises to deliver closely contested and exciting fights.

UFC 262 Weigh-In Results

Before the fighters competing at UFC 262 can step in the Octagon, they must first make weight. As was the case for the previous pay-per-view event that also featured fans, there will be a ceremonial weigh-in later on Friday evening.

Before that happens, the athletes first had to officially weigh in at the early weigh-ins Friday morning. There were 24 athletes that took the scales, and made their respective marks.

Beneil Dariush came in a half pound over the lightweight limit for his UFC 262 bout with Tony Ferguson. He then returned a short time later to make the limit with no problems.

Rogerio Bontorin came in a pound over the bantamweight limit against Matt Schnell. He will have an extra hour to cut the weight, if he and the medical staff decide this is needed.

Below are the weigh-in results for UFC 262: Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler:

Main Card (PPV 10pm EST/7pm PST)

Charles Oliveira (155lb) vs Michael Chandler (155lb)

Tony Ferguson (156lb) vs Beneil Dariush ( 156lb )

) Kaitly Chookagain (126lb) vs Viviane Araujo (126lb)

Shane Burgos (146lb) vs Edson Barbosa (146lb)

Matt Schnell (136lb) vs Rogerio Bontorin ( 137lb )

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ 8pm EST/5pm PST)

Jacare Souza (186lb) vs Andre Muniz (186lb)

Lando Vannata (146lb) vs Mike Grundy (146lb)

Andrea Lee (126lb) vs Antonina Shevchenko (125lb)

Jordan Wright (185lb) vs Jamie Pickett (186lb)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass 6:30pm EST/3:30pm PST)

Gina Mazany (126lb) vs Priscila Cachoeira (126lb)

Kevin Aguilar (145lb) vs Tucker Lutz (146lb)

Christos Giagos (156lb) vs Sean Soriano (156lb)

Weigh-In Highlights and Faceoffs

https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1393205066648129536?s=20

https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1393205315089408002?s=20