Rob Font Willing to Welcome Back “Mentally Broken” TJ Dillashaw From Suspension

Like many other fighters on the UFC roster, Rob Font was disgusted when TJ Dillashaw was caught putting EPO into his body. Each fighter has their own beliefs for why TJ chose to cheat against his competition. For Font, he believes that Dillashaw’s decision to use illegal substances in-competition was due to TJ being mentally broken.

Not only did Dillawshaw cheat, but he also admitted to not being upset that he did it. However, after owning up to his actions, TJ still believes that he deserves a title shot upon his return to the sport. Now that Dillshaw’s return is getting closer, fighters are speaking out against TJ and his suspension.

Font on TJ Dillashaw

Recently, Rob Font spoke with Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie. During the conversation, he spoke about Dillashaw’s suspension. Instead of bashing him, he simply chose to explain why he believes TJ decided to cheat.

“I’m not going to sit there and bash this dude,” said Font about Dillashaw. “It is what it is. He did what he did. Knows what he did. He has to live up to that. He has to make that walk knowing that that’s not in his system anymore, and that’s going to be big.” “Again, it’s all mental with this, so if you’re putting stuff into your body, you’re mentally broke already. So he’s going to have to make that walk knowing that he’s not on anything. He’s not juicing anymore and he’s going to have to fight. I think I’m the guy to welcome him back.”

Return From Suspension

Dillashaw will be eligible to compete inside the UFC octagon on January 19th, 2020, which is the day he lost to Henry Cejudo at UFC Brooklyn. Upon his return, expect TJ to call out the likes of the winner between Petr Yan vs Aljamain Sterling.

Or, maybe TJ will try to shock the world and move to flyweight once more.