Cody Garbrandt Believes He’s The ‘Overall Better Fighter’ Than Rob Font

While he rates Rob Font highly, Cody Garbrandt simply believes he’s the better fighter.

The pair will clash in a pivotal bantamweight encounter that headlines the UFC Vegas 27 card taking place this Saturday night.

For Garbrandt, it’s a chance to go on a two-fight winning streak following his emphatic knockout win over Raphael Assuncao last summer. Another win of that magnitude and he’s more than in with a shout for another title shot.

For Font, meanwhile, it’s a chance to truly put himself in title contention as he currently rides a three-fight winning streak and is coming off a TKO win over former title challenger Marlon Moraes.

Garbrandt: Font Has Boxes That Need To Be Checked

Garbrandt certainly likes the fight and believes Font is skilled just like any other ranked bantamweight.

That said, he believes there are question marks with the Massachussetts native and that he’ll eventually come out on top.

“It’s a fight that I really like a lot,” Garbrandt told ESPN. “You don’t get to be in the top 10, top 5 without being skilled. Not taking anything away from Rob Font but he has a lot of boxes that need to be checked. He’s never been in a main event, he’s never been in a high profile fight, never been in a five-round fight. “Those are all things I’ve been in and passed. … I just feel I’m the overall better fighter in all areas, wherever it needs to go.”

In fact, Garbrandt revealed he’s going to be display a new version of himself that nobody else has seen before.

“This ain’t the Cody Garbrandt that he’s seen,” he added. “This is gonna be a different one. I don’t think anybody’s seen this, not even the Dominick Cruz fight. “I’m just excited to go out there and perform. I got respect for the guy and his camp and sh*t like that, but I’m taking him out.”

You can watch the full interview below: