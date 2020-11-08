The UFC is back in action tonight live from Las Vegas. Up next, the main card starts with a banger in the strawweight division. Former title challenger Claudia Gadelha (18-4) faces off against rising contender Yan Xiaonan (12-1-1).

Round 1

This is a classic wrestler vs striker matchup. Gadelha will look to get this fight to the ground but she first eats a few nice right hands and leg kicks from Xiaonan. Gadelha manages to land a nice jab and follows it up with an inside trip, she now has top control on the ground. Xiaonan defends herself well on the ground. She gets back to her feet in no time. As both fighters are engaged in a clinch against the fence, Xiaonan lands some short punches while Gadelha looks to get another takedown. Jason Herzog stops the action for inactivity and the two fighters are back at it in the middle of the cage. Gadelha eats another right hand before getting yet another takedown. Although she’s on the bottom, Xiaonan looks in control. She lands multiple elbows while keeping Gadelha in her guard. End of the round.

10-9 Xionan

Round 2

Xiaonan will look to avoid getting taken down in this round. She lands early, Gadelha answers but Xiaonan is too fast. Gadelha looks for ways to get pas Xiaonan’s jab but gets countered every time she does. This round has been entirely for Xiaonan but Gadelha has had her moments. However, she’s unable to land more than one shot at a time. She forces a clinch as she attempts a takedown as the round ends.

10-9 Xionan.

Round 3

Gadelha is on the front foot and looks to be aggressive in this round but Xiaonan has the advantage from striking range. Gadelha manages to break the distance and force a clinch against the fence. Gadelha attempts a takedown but gets denied, Xiaonan then breaks away. Gadelha lands a right hand and shoots for a takedown from far away, she gets easily stuffed. Xiaonan catches Gadelha with a beautiful elbow before Gadelha pushes her up against the fence. As both fighters engage in a clinch battle, Xiaonan is the most active fighter, Gadelha seems to only look for the takedown. The referee gets the fighters back to the center of the cage and they start trading punches right away. Xiaonan looks fresher and is again more active. End of the round.

10-9 Xionan

Official results: Yan Xiaonan defeats Claudia Gadelha by unanimous decision. (29-28 x3)

Check the highlights below: