UFC 252 live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas has ended. The post-fight press conference is scheduled to start at 1:15 a.m. ET. Tune in with the link above to listen to the fighters and learn about the bonuses and the reaction from the UFC president Dana White.

In the main headliner, UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic retains his title after outpointing Daniel Cormier in the trilogy while in the co-main event top-flight finisher Marlon Vera stops pitting rising bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley.

The press conference will feature fighters like Stipe Miocic, Daniel Cormier, and many more.