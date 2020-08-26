It seems that many people have not been happy with the way Sean O’Malley has handled the first loss of his career. Now Darren Till joins in on the backlash, giving some advice to the young prospect.

The career trajectories of Till and O’Malley share a lot of similarities. Both of them were promoted heavily in the early parts of their career. Not only that, but they also lost major fights, albeit in very different fashions, with Darren getting battered in a title fight with Tyson Woodley, while Suga’ Sean most recently losing at UFC 252 after an ankle injury led to a TKO. However where the Englishman was respectful in defeat, Sean has been a little bit dismissive of his opponent, saying he will be champion in a few years, while Marlon Vera will be a journeyman.

Darren Till Gives Sean O’Malley Some Advice

Following Sean O’Malley’s loss at UFC 252, Darren Till was not very impressed with the way the bantamweight prospect handled things. Speaking on the Believe You Me podcast, Darren expressed his distaste for Sean’s attitude in defeat. He then goes on to offer some respect and advice for the up and coming athlete.

“I really like Sean and I think he’s gonna be good, but you got beat, man,” he said. “Take your loss, have respect, you will be a champion yet, perhaps, but don’t start calling the guy who just beat you a journeyman. I’m not throwing disrespect at him. I do think he’s a good fighter, but there’s two things that stuck out in my mind. “One, is the way that he lost, and it just makes me think that I fought three rounds with a completely torn MCL. Like, my knees are f–ked,” Till continued. “I know what I had to fight through for those three rounds. I couldn’t use what I’m best at. I’m a master of movement and I couldn’t do it. But I was there. There was no way I was going. No way Rob was taking me down, I was in so much pain and I was like, ‘Get back up, get back up, get back up.’ “And number two is, I just think the way he’s handling it after the fight, he’s like ‘Oh, he’s a journeyman, I’m gonna be a champion,’ mate, just take your loss. Give the respect and you’ll be a champion. Just forget all that.”

Does Darren Till have a point about Sean O’Malley? How do you see him bouncing back in the future?