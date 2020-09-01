After he beat Daniel Cormier at UFC 252, the expectation was the Stipe Miocic may likely face Francis Ngannou next. However DC does not think this fight will end the same way the first match between the pair went.

Cormier has a great mind for the sport of MMA, which he has shown over the years. This has led to him being one of the best analysts in the UFC, even before his retirement from competition just a couple of a weeks ago. After losing the rubber match with UFC heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic, DC revealed that he was hanging up the gloves, which came as an expected development, but a sad one nonetheless.

Daniel Cormier Predicts Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou 2

Now that Miocic has ended his trilogy with Daniel Cormier, fans have been wondering who his next opponent would be. One of the likely outcomes would be a rematch with Francis Ngannou in January, running back their 2018 match that Stipe won by decision. As analytical as DC is, not to mention his experience with the champ, it only makes sense that he would be asked about how this fight may go, on the most recent episode of the DC and Helwani show. Despite the way their first fight went, the former champ-champ believes Ngannou will be able to get the knockout this time around.

“Francis might (knock him out). Francis will actually. I think Francis does knock him out this time, unless again he is gone for a long time and he refreshes his chin,” Cormier said. “He took too much damage in the fights between him and I.” “If Stipe fights Francis that early, January, then he’ll lose,” Cormier continued. “You have to remember, he said he put on a master class on how to beat Francis last time and he absolutely did, but, he took a lot of shots in trying to pursue that…He takes those shots right now or in six months he’s going to sleep.”

The point that Daniel Cormier is trying to make is that, while Stipe Miocic could withstand the power punches from Francis Ngannou, he got knocked out by DC in his next fight. Therefore, unless Stipe takes time to recharge, his chin will be compromised again by the wars between he and Daniel. This is an interesting thought, and something to keep in mind if the UFC does end up booking this heavyweight rematch.