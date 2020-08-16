The bantamweight division is under the spotlight in the co-main event of the evening. “Sugar” Sean O’Malley (12-0) faces off against Marlon “Chito” Vera (15-6-1). These highly skilled prospects are ready to battle and move up the ranks.

Round 1

Herb Dean is the referee. O’Malley comes out southpaw but switches stances often. Leg kick lands for O’Malley. Another big low kick lands for O’Malley. O’Malley uses a lot of feints which cause Vera to be patient. Vera pressures O’Malley against the fence and throws a high kick. O’Malley seemed to have hurt his leg. O’Malley lands a right hand. Vera lands a strong low kick. O’Malley falls down and Vera lands two big elbows. And Herb Dean stops the fight!

Official results: Marlon Vera wins by TKO at 4m30s of the very first round.

Check the highlights below:

