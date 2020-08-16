The bantamweight division is under the spotlight in the co-main event of the evening. “Sugar” Sean O’Malley (12-0) faces off against Marlon “Chito” Vera (15-6-1). These highly skilled prospects are ready to battle and move up the ranks.
Round 1
Herb Dean is the referee. O’Malley comes out southpaw but switches stances often. Leg kick lands for O’Malley. Another big low kick lands for O’Malley. O’Malley uses a lot of feints which cause Vera to be patient. Vera pressures O’Malley against the fence and throws a high kick. O’Malley seemed to have hurt his leg. O’Malley lands a right hand. Vera lands a strong low kick. O’Malley falls down and Vera lands two big elbows. And Herb Dean stops the fight!
Official results: Marlon Vera wins by TKO at 4m30s of the very first round.
Check the highlights below:
https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1294846257228386304
"Chito Show! My ****ing show!" #UFC252 pic.twitter.com/O4Iv2VEAYd
— UFC (@ufc) August 16, 2020
https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1294846810180263936
Sean O'Malley was carted off post-fight. #UFC252 pic.twitter.com/LvSe3wCeLj
— UFC (@ufc) August 16, 2020
https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1294847977647996930
Leave a Reply