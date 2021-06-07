Floyd Mayweather: Logan Paul Kept Clinching Because He Was ‘Fighting To Survive,’ Logan Fires Back

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul had an exhibition boxing match over the weekend that left fans with mixed views. Now the YouTuber says that he might dip his toes into another sport instead.

When it was announced that Mayweather would be taking on the eldest Paul brother, few knew what to expect. After all, while Floyd is an undefeated 50-1, he is getting up there in age and he was facing a bigger, younger opponent.

In the end, the contest would take place in Miami, Florida with fans having a mixed opinion on the outcome. The majority of the fight saw Logan clinching the former champ, with little in the way of punched being thrown.

Floyd Mayweather Responds To Jake

During the entirety of the fight, Jake Paul, younger brother to Logan, was the in the stands saying that his brother was beating Floyd, and continued to say this afterwards. This was something that many people did not take kindly too, as even though this fight was not scored, Floyd would have clearly won if it were.

Speaking at the post-fight press conference, Floyd fired back at Jake for his ringside remarks. Here he said that given the way he hardly trained for this fight, and the way Logan competed with a large amount of clinch work, there can be little denying who the real winner is here.

“(Jake is) entitled to feel how he wants to feel. A guy that’s retired like myself trains a few days a week. I’m not training every day for this. For me to be retired, be a grandfather, and to come have some fun with a guy that’s in his 20s, when the money comes, we’ll see who’s the real winner, because at the end of the day, I’m going into the Hall of Fame for boxing, and I have nothing to prove,” Mayweather said. “If they’re happy with holding eight rounds, dancing and grappling for eight rounds, congratulations. One thing about me, I don’t go back and forth, because we went out there and did what we had to do, and that’s what it is.”

As for the fight itself, Mayweather believes that Logan was only fighting to survive, not to actually win, which is why he clinched so much. Compare that to the fact that Floyd was having fun, and he thinks this furthers the idea that he was the real winner here.

“I wanted to give the people a show, and he was fighting to survive, as you guys could see. Every time he would punch, he would clinch. He was the bigger guy, and a little awkward. But his background was in wrestling, so he was good at tying me up. A guy that came in over 200 and some pounds. I came in at 155, but no excuses. I had fun tonight,” he said.

Logan Paul To MMA?

Like Floyd Mayweather said, Logan Paul has a bit of experience in the world of wrestling, a sport he competed in during grade school. It was only in recent years that he dipped his toes into the water of boxing, which is one of the reasons people were so impressed with his ability to last all 8 rounds with the former champ.

So when it was his turn to speak at the press conference, the YouTuber said that he was actually considering a move to MMA or pro wrestling at some point in the near future. He also attributed his wrestling prowess as the reason he clinched up with Floyd so much.

“Yeah I’d do MMA for sure, because I am a good grappler. I’m a wrestler at heart and I think it’d be silly of me to not use it in boxing,” Paul said. “Any time I can entertain I’m happy. Whether it’s me getting in a boxing ring and risking my life, whether it’s me getting stunnered in the WWE and preparing for a match there, a podcast, I just love entertaining. I love making people happy with stuff I love doing.”

What did you think of Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul? How did you have the fight scored?