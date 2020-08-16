UFC 252 just wrapped up at the UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas. Stipe Miocic was scheduled to face Daniel Cormier for the third time and defends his heavyweight title. And that’s exactly what he did. Miocic won the trilogy by beating Cormier by way of unanimous decision after a contested but fairly controlled fight for the champion. He remains the UFC heavyweight champion and will now look to keep his belt against the numerous contenders of the heavyweight division of maybe a possible fight against Jon Jones.

Cormier announced well before the fight that he would retire no matter what happened tonight. The Louisiana native would have liked to retire on top with yet another championship belt but Micoci decided otherwise.

In the co-main event, a heated rivalry between Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera was settled. Although O’Malley injured his foot and had to be carried away from the octagon after the fight, Vera capitalized on his opponent’s misfortune and landed some heavy blows that forced Herb Dean to stop the fight.

Here are some of the reactions to the fights from fighters and celebrities around the world.

Here is how the pros reacted to Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier:

Here we go the saga ends here #ufc252 pic.twitter.com/8hU6OWlGga — Luis Antonio Pena (@violentbobross) August 16, 2020

you boys ready for blood? — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

Strange times, I’m on the edge of my seat — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

No way you can go out with a loss in an empty arena — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

LEts go @dc_mma time to represent the legends of wrestling . Burn the ships & take the throne #ufc252 — Eric Albarracin (@CPTdasAmericas) August 16, 2020

Stipe’s hair is glorious. — Anthony Smith (@lionheartasmith) August 16, 2020

Two all time greats but I’m going with Lafayette Louisiana’s own DC in this one! #UFC252 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 16, 2020

I’m actually rooting for DC as well https://t.co/JlKpjB4JPv — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

Let’s get it DC — Funky (@Benaskren) August 16, 2020

We have such a past, I take a small piece of every one of his victories lol — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

Miocic was def winning then DC rocked him so 🤷‍♂️. I’ll go DC 1-0 — Funky (@Benaskren) August 16, 2020

I’m giving round one to DC all day — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

Wondering how long that speed is going to last with all that weight — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

“You got punched, sit down my friend” 😩 — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

No apologies…stipe’s hair is still glorious. — Anthony Smith (@lionheartasmith) August 16, 2020

Heavyweight world championships I will be seeing you real soon. Victorious — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

Congrats champ and congrats champ. Both men should be very proud. — michael (@bisping) August 16, 2020

This is exciting for me — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

Here is how the pros reacted to Marlon Vera defeating Sean O’Malley:

Like said all bark. #ufc252 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 16, 2020

I’ve been looking forward to this fight!! O’Malley vs Vera #UFC252 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 16, 2020

I’m going with @chitovera especially if uses his clinch & wrestling game from Olympic training center teammate @daryllchristian — Eric Albarracin (@CPTdasAmericas) August 16, 2020

I'm going with @chitoveraUFC , I feel like he's being doubted to much and he's gonna go prove a point… #UFC252 — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) August 16, 2020

Oh yeah!! Ready for this one!! #UFC252 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 16, 2020

Some people aren’t made for war… #SugaFree — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) August 16, 2020