UFC 257 PPV event is in the books now, which went down (Sat., Jan. 23, 2021) from inside Etihad Arena on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E.

In the main headliner, Dustin Poirier knocks out Conor McGregor with a vicious series of punches while in the co-headlining act, a former Bellator M.M.A. champion Michael Chandler demolishes Dan Hooker in the first round.

Check the UFC 257 post-fight press conference below: