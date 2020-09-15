It turns out Daniel Cormier had to deal with some adversity leading up to his trilogy fight with Stipe Miocic at UFC 252 last month.

Cormier would go on to suffer a unanimous decision defeat to Miocic in their heavyweight title bout and officially retire from mixed martial arts soon after.

However, there was a chance he may not have even made the fight — if not for the Oura Ring. The UFC will partner up with Oura Health on Tuesday with the Oura Ring being a smart ring that tracks health data and tells users when it is optimal to train hard or take a break.

Cormier Tested Positive For COVID-19 A Month Before UFC 252

Cormier was using the Oura Ring leading up to the fight and despite testing negative for COVID-19 when an American Kickboxing Academy teammate tested positive in early July, the product let him know soon after that something was up when he wasn’t feeling himself after training one day.

“…But over the weekend, I started feeling a little sick,” Cormier told Yahoo Sports. “Things weren’t exactly … well, let me put it this way: I wasn’t sick, but I got a little tired and peaked. Monday comes, I go to practice and I spar and I worked out three times. I felt OK, but I was a little bit tired is, I guess, how I would put it. Now, let me go back for a second: The Wednesday prior, my readiness score was at 78, 79. The readiness score is what tells you how you are supposed to approach the day. When it’s low, it’s telling you to take a step back.