The UFC will be marking its next pay-per-view event in July, with UFC 251. Now it seems that three title fights, including a rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, will be added to this massive card.

UFC 251 will be the biggest event to take place on Fight Island, which has been revealed to be taking place in Abu Dhabi. There were already a ton of awesome fights announced for the card, as well as other events taking place there. So it was expected that this card would feature some massive bouts at the top of the bill.

It would appear that several anticipated fight is official for the card. According to reports, Alexander Volkanovski will be looking for his first title defense, in a rematch with Max Holloway. Subsequent information from Dana White revealed two other title fights for the card; Kamaru Usman taking on Gilbert Burns at welterweight, and the controversial Petr Yan vs Jose Aldo fight for the vacant bantamweight strap.

This is the main card for UFC 251, per Dana White on First take: Usman vs. Burns

Volkanovski vs. Holloway

Yan vs. Aldo

Namajunas vs. Andrade 2

VanZant vs. Ribas — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 9, 2020

This bout between Volkanovski and Holloway will be a rematch from their December bout. The contest was fairly one-sided, with Alexander getting the unanimous decision over the fan favorite former champ. Moreover this rematch was originally supposed to go down in Australia later this year, but with the global health crisis adjustments have been made.

As for the other two title fights, Burns is making a quick turnaround from his victory over Tyron Woodley, to face Usman for the 170lb belt, which will apparently headline the card. Then a third championship fight will also take place, as Yan and Aldo fight for the vacant strap.

Which of these awesome title fights at UFC 251 has you the most excited?