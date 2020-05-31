UFC on ESPN 9 Results: Gilbert Burns Dominates Tyron Woodley To Win Decision (Highlights)

Gilbert Burns Completely Destroys Tyron Woodley

The main event of UFC on ESPN 9 is here as former welterweight champ Tyron Woodley (19-4-1) makes his comeback against the very dangerous Gilbert Burns (18-3-0).

Round 1:

Herb Dean will be the third man in the Octagon for our main event, and they are underway. Gilbert takes the center of the Octagon, as Woodley circles the outside in a low, southpaw stance. The two men paw out some jabs, and Tyron wings and overhand right. Burns lands a hard uppercut in the clinch and drops Tyron, as the fight heads to the ground. Gilbert gets the mount, and cuts open Tyron’s eye. Woodley explodes to his feet, with two minutes to go in the round. Woodley’s right eye has begun to swell, as he throws a heavy head kick. Gilbert lands a hard leg kick, getting Woodley’s attention. Burns lands a hard left hook, as Tyron tries to clap himself into focus. The first round ends, as Woodley’s eyebrow is wide open.

Round One: 10-9 Gilbert Burns

Round 2:

As the second round begins, Woodley attempts to make up for lost time, by lobbing some shots as Burns. A solid combo lands for Tyron, as he backs up along the cage. The pair trade jabs and feints, as they attempt to catch each other slipping. Gilbert launches a quick overhand, followed by a beautiful takedown into full guard. Burns stays active with several light body shots, as Tyron inches his back to the cage. Gilbert gets the body lock against the fence, and lands a knee on Tyron’s body. Gilbert lands some hard short right hooks at Woodley jumps to his feet. They engage in the clinch against the cage, with the over under position. Woodley spins Burns to the fence, and lands a hard knee to the body. The round ends with another knee from Tyron.

Round 2: 10-9 Gilbert Burns

Round 3:

An inside leg kick from Burns opens the third round as Tyron feints some big shots. A quick straight right from Tyron blasts into Gilbert’s jaw. A clean right hook from Burns rocks Tyron a little, and he blocks the return hook. Another big right glances across Woodley’s face. With his back against the fence, Tyron absorbs a hard leg kick. Burns slips to the ground, but Woodley backs away and forces him to stand. Decent right from Tyron lands, as Burns smashes a hard leg kick into Woodley’s lead leg. Another leg kick lands for Burns, followed by a lead left hook. Burns misses a pair of kicks as the round ends.

Round 3: 10-9 Gilbert Burns

Round 4:

The championship rounds begin with some more pressure from Gilbert. Woodley defends a takedown, and clinches Gilbert against the fence. A lull in the action ensues, with some mediocre shots landed back and forth. Herb Dean breaks them up, and Gilbert backs Woodley up again, landing good jabs. Burns explodes and lands a flurry of five punches, rocking Woodley, who secures the clinch. Burns secures the takedown against the cage, and looks to take the back. Gilbert sneaks into half guard and locks in a deep guillotine, but the buzzer halts the action. Small shots land from both men, as they trade positions against the cage.

Round 4: 10-9 Burns

Round 5:

The final round starts with some decent shots from Tyron Woodley. Burns latches onto a leg, but nothing comes from it as the clinch against the cage. Burns lands some hands to the ear of Woodley, with his back against the cage, as Herb Dean separates them. Gilbert Burns stays in his face, as Woodley lands a decent right hand. Burns ducks under a left into a takedown attempt. Tyron stuffs and clinches against the cage. They break and Burns lands some leg kicks. The fight ends with some stiff jabs from Burns, and a blocked overhand from Woodley.

Round Five: 10-9 Gilbert Burns (50-45 Gilbert Burns)

Official Result: Gilbert Burns Beats Tyron Woodley (Unanimous Decision – 50-45, 50-44, 50-44)

Check the highlights below:

There's a massive cut over the left eye of Tyron Woodley 😬 #UFCVegas pic.twitter.com/fwoSlTHF4o — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 31, 2020

Late in the fight, @GilbertDurinho rocks and drops Tyron Woodley again 😬 #UFCVegas pic.twitter.com/ncnG1pg9BO — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 31, 2020