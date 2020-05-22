Paige VanZant To Take On Amanda Ribas In Return At UFC 251

Paige VanZant Set To Make Her Octagon Return In July

Fans have been waiting to finally see Paige VanZant back in action. Now it would appear that she has a date and opponent for her UFC return.

At just 26 years of age, PVZ has already been on the UFC for 6 years. Although in that time she has only fought eight times, with her last appearance being in January of last year. Part of what has kept her inactive is a ton of opportunities outside of the UFC, but she has also been dealing with a series of arm injuries that have kept her sidelined recently.

Well now it would appear that Paige VanZant has her Octagon return set. According to reports, she will be making her comeback against Amanda Ribas, July 11th, at UFC 251. Moreover, this bout will be a flyweight fight, the third straight at this weight class for PVZ.

When the bout goes down, it will see the beef between Paige and Amanda come to a head. The two were originally scheduled to fight last March, before injury forced PVZ out. However the two did not stop their back and forths, trading barbs with each other on social media.

Currently, UFC 251 is expected to take place on July 11th. Although no location has officially been revealed, it is believed that the card will take place on the novel Fight Island. If this is the case, then this bout will be added to a list of other bouts announced recently. None of the fights were given a set location, but it was announced that they would take place in July.

Who do you see winning between Paige VanZant and Amanda Ribas?