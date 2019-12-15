Video: UFC 245 Post-Fight Press Conference

By
Vladimir Vlad
-
Ufc Press
Image: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RTYILKTNtag&feature=emb_title

Live Stream UFC 245 Post-Fight Press Conference

As soon as the event ends, the fans and MMA community can watch the UFC 245 post-fight presser, which will take place from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada today. It kicks off at 1:15 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest losers and winners from the card. Check the link below.

Kamaru Usman scored a TKO victory against Covington in a world-class boxing affair, Alexander Volkanovski dethroned Max Holloway and took the 145-pound strap, Amanda Nunes mauled de Randamie for a decision win.

The main card also brought a razor-close battle between Marlon Moraes and Jose Aldo, where the former WSOF champ scored a controversial split unanimous decision nod. Petr Yan turned the lights out on UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber with a nasty clinch left high kick.

In the last fight of the preliminary card, Geoff Neal stopped Mike Perry in the first round.

Don’t miss UFC 245 post-fight press conference ladies and gentlemen!

 

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram

Join our list

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here