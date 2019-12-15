Video: UFC 245 Post-Fight Press Conference

Live Stream UFC 245 Post-Fight Press Conference

As soon as the event ends, the fans and MMA community can watch the UFC 245 post-fight presser, which will take place from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada today. It kicks off at 1:15 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest losers and winners from the card. Check the link below.

Kamaru Usman scored a TKO victory against Covington in a world-class boxing affair, Alexander Volkanovski dethroned Max Holloway and took the 145-pound strap, Amanda Nunes mauled de Randamie for a decision win.

The main card also brought a razor-close battle between Marlon Moraes and Jose Aldo, where the former WSOF champ scored a controversial split unanimous decision nod. Petr Yan turned the lights out on UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber with a nasty clinch left high kick.

In the last fight of the preliminary card, Geoff Neal stopped Mike Perry in the first round.

Don’t miss UFC 245 post-fight press conference ladies and gentlemen!