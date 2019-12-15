Max Holloway Felt He Did Enough for a Win at UFC 245

Holloway Disagrees With Decision Loss at UFC 245

“It is, what it is.” Or, is it? While former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway accepted his loss UFC 245 with class, it doesn’t mean he agrees with it. During UFC 245, Holloway lost a close decision to Alexender Volkanovski. While Max seemed humble in his defeat, he also believed that perhaps he didn’t lose the fight all. To put it short, Holloway clearly didn’t agree with the judge’s decision.

Max Explains Decision Loss at UFC 245

Holloway explained his process throughout the bout. Speaking with the media during the post-fight press conference, Max explained his feeling out process. He also went into detail by explaining the rounds that he believed that he won.

“I don’t want to sound like a sore loser. I didn’t watch (any) tape. I don’t know what happened. I felt like we (were) doing enough, but there’s three guys’ opinions that matter the most and they didn’t see it my way so at the end of the day it is what it is,” said Max. “We’ll be back. Like I said, I’m only 28. I’m only 28, guys, I’ll be back and we’ll be ready.”

Nonetheless, no matter what, Holloway always remains humble in defeat. At this point, his positive attitude is expected. Especially because he always takes Mini Blessed with him wherever he goes.

For Volkanovski, he carried confidence into the bout that let the world know he was ready to be champion. Even his coaches believed that he was better than Max in every area of MMA.

Next for Holloway

For now, Max said that he would sit down with his team and go over the footage of the fight with Volkanovski. Holloway also made it clear that and the end of the day, he’s a ‘fighters fighter.’ This means that his style is sure to impress fans and he respects all of the other fighters across the weight class. So, as far as a rematch goes, Holloway will leave it to the decision of the UFC. He stated that if they do come to him for a rematch that he would take it, but if he doesn’t, “it is what it is.”