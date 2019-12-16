Kamaru Usman Thinks Leon Edwards Deserves Next Shot

Kamaru Usman Thinks Leon Edwards Deserves Shot Over Masvidal

For months, Colby Covington has antagonized other fighters on the UFC roster. As his “character” developed, he managed to upset a good percentage of MMA fans in the process. So when Covington got his jaw broken and Kamaru Usman put him away to keep his welterweight title, the internet did all that it could to make sure Colby felt some extra sting on top of the loss.

But, now that Usman successfully defended his 170lb strap, who could be next in line to challenge him? For UFC President Dana White, he feels like a fight versus Jorge Masvidal could be box office. However, Usman believes the next man up should be Leon Edwards.

Usman knows that there are a lot of tough opponents for him to face in the Welterweight division. After all, it’s historically one of the best/toughest divisions in all of MMA. As far as the leading candidate for being next in line, Usman said in the post-fight presser that he believes that it should be a surging contender in Leon Edwards. Which happens to be an opponent that Usman knows very well.

Kamaru Speaks on the Welterweight Division

“If you’re talking about someone who is deserving, Leon Edwards hasn’t lost since he fought me,” said Kamaru. “He’s been finishing guys and he’s now found himself in a position that I found myself in a little over a year ago. Everyone knew I was one of the toughest guys in the division and they didn’t want to take that gamble and risk on me,” finished Usman.

History of Usman and Edwards

Not only is Edwards a formidable opponent, but the two men have history. In fact, their story writes itself. Leon is currently on an 8 fight win streak in the division. The last fighter he lost to? Kamaru Usman.

Back at UFC Orlando in 2015, Usman beat Edwards via unanimous decision. Since that fight, Usman went on to win 9 consecutive fights and capturing the welterweight title in the process against Tyron Woodley at UFC 235.

For Leon, the matchup wouldn’t just be a title fight. It would also be an opportunity to avenge 1 of his 2 losses in the promotion.

Ultimately at the end of the day, both Usman and the UFC will do whatever is best for business. Hopefully, for Leon, they can build the story big enough to sell him the most.